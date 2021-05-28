The Real Reason The New Rugrats Reboot Is Causing A Stir

The "Rugrats" are back! Everyone's favorite crew of babies is back in action, following the lead of Tommy Pickles and avoiding the demands of Angelica Pickles as she screams "dumb babies!"

The original Nickelodeon series aired from 1991 to 2004 for a whopping nine seasons before branching off into its spinoff "All Grown Up!" Now, in 2021, Tommy, Chuckie, Phil and Lil and the rest of the baby gang are reimagined in CGI for the "Rugrats" reboot and some other characters are also back in a new light. Among those characters is Betty DeVille, the mother of Phil and Lil. Natalie Morales, who voices the character, commented on the long-time assumption that Betty was a part of the LGBTQ community, which the reboot is making canon.

"Betty is a fictional cartoon, but even cartoons were hugely influential for me as a kid," Morales told The A.V. Club, "and if I'd been watching 'Rugrats' and seen Betty casually talking about her ex-girlfriend, I think at least a part of me would have felt like things might be okay in the future."

The new revelation has plenty of fans talking with some happy to see LGBTQ representation on the "Rugrats" series. Keep reading to see what else Morales had to say, and what fans have to say about the decision.