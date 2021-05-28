Mariah Carey Has Fans Excited After Teasing New Book

Mariah Carey is a woman of many talents and has never limited herself to one occupation. Of course, most know the powerhouse vocalist as a five-time Grammy Award-winning singer, but she is also an actor and author.

In 2020, Carey released her first memoir, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey," which detailed many of her life experiences. In an interview with Audible that same year, the "We Belong Together" chart-topper revealed why that year was the right time to tell her story. "Well, I've been wanting to tell this story for a long time. I've wanted to write my memoir," she said, adding, "And I started thinking about it when I was pregnant with the kids — dem babies, dem kids [son Moroccan and daughter Monroe] — and then it didn't end up working out. So I believe that everything happens at the right time for the right reason. And it's a very timely story, actually, the story of my life."

After a week of the book being released, "The Meaning of Mariah Carey" proved to be very popular with fans and topped the New York Times Best-Seller list, according to UpRoxx. With that being said, it seems Carey might have another book up her sleeve. Keep reading to find out more.