Donald Trump Hits Back At Paul Ryan

Donald Trump has taken aim at Paul Ryan after a speech in which Ryan slammed his "populist appeal."

The war between Trump and his critics within the Republican party has been raging since he lost the election in 2020. And as the Associated Press reported, a significant majority of the GOP seems to be sticking by the former president, as they voted on May 28 to block an independent probe into the Jan. 6 deadly riots at the Capitol building. Trump had previously called the proposed investigation a "Democrat trap."

Although Ryan didn't mention Trump by name, the former House Speaker used his recent speech at the Reagan Library to criticize his influence, per CNN. "It was horrifying to see a presidency come to such a dishonorable and disgraceful end. So once again, we conservatives find ourselves at a crossroads," Ryan commented. "If the conservative cause depends on the populist appeal of one personality, or on second-rate imitations, then we're not going anywhere."

The politician also praised Reagan as "impressive, polished and agreeable" and "a successful two-term president," in contrast to modern-day Republican leaders. "Voters looking for Republican leaders want to see independence and mettle," he added, per CBS News. "They will not be impressed by the sight of yes-men and flatterers flocking to Mar-a-Lago."

And now, Trump has fired back at Ryan over his comments.