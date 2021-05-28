How Regé-Jean Page Really Feels About Leaving Bridgerton

Regé-Jean Page arguably created chaos globally in April by announcing he would not return for "Bridgerton" Season 2. Page, who played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, was a big reason the Regency-era series was a hit. Page is now revealing how we really feels about leaving Netflix's "Bridgerton" ... and what's next for him (hint: a lot).

The British-Zimbabwean actor explained to Variety in a May cover story that his gig on Netflix's Regency romance drama was only planned for one season. Page said, "Simon was this bomb of a one-season antagonist, to be reformed and to find his true self through Daphne. I think one of the bravest things about the romance genre is allowing people a happy ending."

Meanwhile, Shonda Rhimes, who is responsible for making Page a global star, has continued to sing his praises. On TIME's 100 Next List, Rhimes wrote, "Regé-Jean Page is finer than fiction and better than any dream. He is that rare actor, one who brings an intensity, an intelligence, and a precision to his work, providing endless depth to any scene...Regé is a singular talent whose prospects are limitless."

