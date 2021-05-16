What We Know About The Bridgerton Prequel

Good news for "Bridgerton" fans! Netflix and Shondaland announced on May 14 that there will be a "Bridgerton" prequel, written by queen Shonda Rhimes. Fans of the Netflix hit are still in mourning after learning Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, left the Regency-era series. The sexy actor only signed on for one season of Bridgerton, but Page left the show because of creative differences with producers. News about the new "Bridgerton" prequel spawned joy for obsessed fans worldwide.

"'Bridgerton' is now the biggest series ever on Netflix," according to the streaming giant. Netflix reported, "82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days." The TV series gained such a huge audience without superheroes or explosions.

The second season of "Bridgerton" is currently in production, following Julia Quinn's second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which focuses on Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find love. Netflix announced Anthony's love interest in February 2021; Netflix tweeted, "Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton.' Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included."

Buckle in and keep reading to find out what we know about the "Bridgerton" prequel!