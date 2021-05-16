What We Know About The Bridgerton Prequel
Good news for "Bridgerton" fans! Netflix and Shondaland announced on May 14 that there will be a "Bridgerton" prequel, written by queen Shonda Rhimes. Fans of the Netflix hit are still in mourning after learning Regé-Jean Page, who played Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, left the Regency-era series. The sexy actor only signed on for one season of Bridgerton, but Page left the show because of creative differences with producers. News about the new "Bridgerton" prequel spawned joy for obsessed fans worldwide.
"'Bridgerton' is now the biggest series ever on Netflix," according to the streaming giant. Netflix reported, "82 million households around the world chose to watch Bridgerton in its first 28 days." The TV series gained such a huge audience without superheroes or explosions.
The second season of "Bridgerton" is currently in production, following Julia Quinn's second book, "The Viscount Who Loved Me," which focuses on Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find love. Netflix announced Anthony's love interest in February 2021; Netflix tweeted, "Get ready to fall in love with Simone Ashley, who will play Kate in Season 2 of 'Bridgerton.' Kate is a smart, headstrong young woman who suffers no fools — Anthony Bridgerton very much included."
Buckle in and keep reading to find out what we know about the "Bridgerton" prequel!
The Bridgerton prequel will be about these three women
The planned "Bridgerton" prequel will focus on young Queen Charlotte and follow the lives of young Lady Danbury and Violet Bridgerton. What could be better than a series about those three badass ladies? Okay, maybe a series about only Regé-Jean Page, aka Simon Basset, Duke of Hastings, but the news about the "Bridgerton" prequel is still glorious!
As mentioned, Netflix announced the "Bridgerton" spinoff news in a statement on May 14. Netflix's Head of Global TV, Bela Bajaria, said, "Many viewers had never known the story of Queen Charlotte before 'Bridgerton' brought her to the world, and I'm thrilled this new series will further expand her story and the world of 'Bridgerton.'"
There's no word yet about the timing of the "Bridgerton" prequel. Glamour reported that Season 2 is filming in London, with an air date planned for late 2021. That's so far away! Don't worry; we've got you covered. Obviously, keep re-watching the Netflix hit. There's no shame in re-watching it a hundred multiple times. If you've already devoured all eight "Bridgerton" books, start reading the prequel books! We are in this together.