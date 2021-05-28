Inside Jimmie Allen's Wedding To Alexis Gale

Jimmie Allen is one of very few Black country singers who are slowly but surely making waves in the whitewashed country music scene. While it took a while for 34-year-old Allen to make his big break after several false starts (the singer once auditioned for "America's Got Talent" and "American Idol," per BroBible and Cape Gazette), But since then, Allen has made a name for himself as an up-and-coming artist in the music industry and even found a mentor in country music star Darius Rucker, per BroBible.

Allen has talked about his difficulty breaking into the country music industry before, saying on his YouTube channel, "I wasn't part of the in-crowd of the music industry" when he first moved to Nashville. "I literally had to come in and just kick doors open. They opened a little slow when I kicked them open, but eventually, they came open."

The country star eventually found a way to make it in the music business, and he's since released his first studio album, "Mercury Lane." He's been nominated for several accolades, and he won the Academy of Country Music Award for New Male Artist of the Year in 2021, reported People. Now, the award-winning artist is celebrating again, but for something more personal this time. Read on to find out the good news!