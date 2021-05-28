Alex Rodriguez Slams Those New Madison LeCroy Rumors

Well, that was fast. Alex Rodriguez's camp has responded one day after The Sun reported on May 27 that Rodriguez had contacted "Southern Charm" star Madison LeCroy to meet up following his April split from Jennifer Lopez. Most recently, a source told The Sun that Rodriguez was in touch with the Bravo reality star to hang out at the 2021 PGA Championship in South Carolina, which took place May 20-23. "He knew she'd be there and he had friends there, so it was a good excuse to be in the same place," the source said.

Madison, who hails from Charleston, South Carolina, had indeed posted a sunny Instagram selfie on May 22 of her at the golf tournament. But when asked by a fan about Rodriguez recently, per The Sun, she responded via Instagram, "I have a boyfriend!"

In April, the beautician had told Page Six, after rumors spread of her igniting the A-Rod-J-Lo breakup, that while "[Rodriguez]'s never physically cheated on his fiancee with me," the two had exchanged "innocent" Facetime calls, adding that the interactions happened "randomly, but not consistent." Moreover, Madison implied the chats happened one year prior to Rodriguez calling off his engagement. "I have tried to be as quiet as possible. I don't want anything bad for his family, or for mine. We are definitely innocent in this," she maintained to the outlet. Here is what the baseball star's spokesperson had to say of all the claims surrounding Madison.