Did Alex Rodriguez Really Reach Back Out To Madison LeCroy?

It has been a rough month for Alex Rodriguez since the baseball legend split from Jennifer Lopez in April. Their official statement, released via "TODAY," declared the former couple had realized they are "better as friends," and Rodriguez and Lopez had purportedly even spent alone time in the Dominican Republic in March amid rumors their engagement was called off and that they were trying to "[work] through some things," per People. Since then, someone is having a little trouble moving on.

While Lopez has been mum on the split on her social media, Rodriguez shared his broken heart on an April 15 Instagram story. The video, reposted on Twitter, showcased framed photos of him and Lopez together, including a snapshot of their names drawn in sand, set to (the ultimate sad-boy song), "Fix You" by Coldplay. Tagging "@jlo" with a blue heart emoji, Rodriguez might have been hoping to change his ex's mind with this tribute. Needless to say, the increasing rumors in May that Lopez has reunited with her ex, Ben Affleck and that they've been galavanting in Montana and Miami, Fla. likely dashed A-Rod's hopes.

Now, Rodriguez might have reached out to the person some rumored as the source of the couple's breakup, "Southern Charm"'s Madison LeCroy. Keep reading!