Did Alex Rodriguez Really Reach Back Out To Madison LeCroy?
It has been a rough month for Alex Rodriguez since the baseball legend split from Jennifer Lopez in April. Their official statement, released via "TODAY," declared the former couple had realized they are "better as friends," and Rodriguez and Lopez had purportedly even spent alone time in the Dominican Republic in March amid rumors their engagement was called off and that they were trying to "[work] through some things," per People. Since then, someone is having a little trouble moving on.
While Lopez has been mum on the split on her social media, Rodriguez shared his broken heart on an April 15 Instagram story. The video, reposted on Twitter, showcased framed photos of him and Lopez together, including a snapshot of their names drawn in sand, set to (the ultimate sad-boy song), "Fix You" by Coldplay. Tagging "@jlo" with a blue heart emoji, Rodriguez might have been hoping to change his ex's mind with this tribute. Needless to say, the increasing rumors in May that Lopez has reunited with her ex, Ben Affleck and that they've been galavanting in Montana and Miami, Fla. likely dashed A-Rod's hopes.
Now, Rodriguez might have reached out to the person some rumored as the source of the couple's breakup, "Southern Charm"'s Madison LeCroy. Keep reading!
Is A-Rod looking to rebound with Madison LeCroy?
Alex Rodriguez has reportedly reached out to "Southern Charm's" Madison LeCroy, one month after he and Jennifer Lopez announced their split, The Sun reported on May 27. An insider told The Sun, "Alex ... most recently wanted to hang out at the PGA Championship in South Carolina last week ... he knew she'd be there and he had friends there so it was a good excuse to be in the same place. ... But Alex didn't end up showing." A spokesperson for Rodriguez denied he reached out, per the outlet.
Besides being a Bravo reality star, Madison may have played a part in the split, as Page Six reported. Rodriguez and LeCroy were said to be Facetiming amidst his and Jennifer Lopez's fallout. "There were already problems, but Jennifer was really embarrassed by it," the source told Page Six. On April's "Southern Charm" Season 7 reunion episode, Madison's co-stars (via Us Weekly) revealed that one of them spotted a DM exchange between her and an unidentified athlete. "Madison had [flown] to Miami to f*** an ex-MLB player," Craig Conover disclosed. Madison lashed back at Craig, "He contacted me. And yes, we DMed... But other than that... I've never physically seen him, touched him."
According to The Sun's insider, the salon owner is "completely over it" now. When asked by one fan, per The Sun, she responded on Instagram, "I have a boyfriend!" So that settles that. Alexa, play "Fix You" by Coldplay.