Why Ben Affleck And Jennifer Lopez Just Got A Little Bit More Complicated

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck appear to be back on again, nearly two decades after breaking off their engagement. It is believed that the two actors reconciled just after Lopez split with Alex Rodriguez in mid-April, according to Page Six. Since then, the apparent couple has been spotted together in Montana and, most recently, in Miami, Florida.

Neither Lopez nor Affleck have confirmed that they are back together, however, sources say that they very much are. "Jen and Ben are both very happy with each [other] and are excited to see where the relationship goes. They are full-on dating and very happy together," a source told Us Weekly in an article published on May 26. The duo may have been trying to keep their apparent relationship on the down low, but the paparazzi have caught them together on more than one occasion. In Miami, Lopez and Affleck have been photographed on more than one occasion while they are staying at Lopez's home. Keep reading to find out why all of these paparazzi pics have made things more complicated for the two stars.