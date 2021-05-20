Alex Rodriguez Is In A World Of Pain. Here's Why

Some people move on from their breakups pretty easily, whereas others get caught up in their heartbreak — and it seems like Alex Rodriguez may fit into the latter of those two categories.

Since 2017, A-Rod had been part of one of Hollywood's most iconic power couples alongside Jennifer Lopez. According to Elle, the couple made their first red carpet appearance together at the 2017 Met Gala, solidifying their status as a hot new couple. As the months and eventually years went by, Rodriguez and Lopez seemed to be going strong, and they even got engaged in 2019.

Much to fans' disappointment, however, their love did not last, and by April 2021, the two officially announced their split. While the breakup was disappointing, it was not incredibly surprising, as speculation of A-Rod cheating and trouble in paradise had been circulating for months. Needless to say, it seems that Rodriguez clung to hope that he would get back together with Lopez — until her ex, Ben Affleck, shockingly entered the picture, that is.

In April and May 2021, reports have run rampant that Lopez and Affleck are rekindling their romance, and fans are pretty excited about the news. Rodriguez, on the other hand, is not incredibly thrilled about it. Keep reading to learn how Lopez and Affleck's reunion has left Rodriguez in pain.