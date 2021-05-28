Fans Are Dying For This Celebrity Couple To Get Back Together

There are countless celebrity couples that didn't stand the test of time, much to their fans' dismay. But some hold out hope that their beloved celebrity couples will find their way back to one another. "Nicki Swift" wanted to find out which couples fans are desperate to see back together, so we surveyed more than 600 U.S. readers to get their thoughts. The five couples included in the survey were Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner; Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie; Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber; Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart; and Bruce Willis and Demi Moore.

The first couple on the list, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner, officially began dating in 2004 and announced their split in 2015, after 10 years of marriage. Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, meanwhile, are one of the most iconic celebrity couples of all time. Their 12-year relationship ended in 2016 when Jolie filed for divorce. They now share joint custody of their five children (via BBC). Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are a more couple who first got together in 2011 and dated on and off until 2018 (via the Los Angeles Times). After meeting on the set of "Twilight," Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart began their three-year relationship, which ended in 2012 (via Diva Magazine). Finally, Bruce Willis and Demi Moore were married in 1987 and divorced in 2000 (via US Magazine).

Read on to find out which celebrity couple fans are dying to see get back together.