Piers Morgan Cryptically Teases His Next Move After Meghan Markle Scandal

On May 27, the Daily Mail published an interview that journalist Jan Mior conducted with Piers Morgan. In that interview, Morgan made quite a few headline-making statements, including one in which he claimed to have a greater net worth than soccer player Neymar. And while Mior pointed out that he wasn't sure that Morgan would want to discuss Meghan Markle — and his decision to quit ITV's "Good Morning Britain" following his criticism of her, according to BBC News — Morgan actually had quite a lot to say on the matter. It's safe to say that he didn't really hold back.

Morgan told Mior that the reports that the Duchess of Sussex — or her people — called ITV following the comments that he made about her interview with Oprah Winfrey were true. Back in March, Morgan outright accused Meghan of lying during the interview, and has since doubled down on those claims more than once. He also revealed that the network asked him to apologize on air, which is something that he outright refused to do. "There was absolutely not a cat's chance of me [apologizing]. What am I [apologizing] for?" Morgan said that he viewed his criticism of Meghan as "freedom of speech." The television personality went on to cryptically tease his next move, specifically naming Meghan in his plan. Keep reading to find out what Morgan said.