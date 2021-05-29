The Celebrity Love Triangle 41% Of People Were Most Invested In

When it comes to celebrity relationships, many people can't help but take interest in them. Sure, we may never know what happens behind the scenes of a famous relationship, but it's all too easy to speculate about what plays out in the public eye. It's especially easy to speculate when there's drama — and if there's one certain thing about high-profile relationships, it's that there's almost always plenty of juicy drama.

One of the biggest forms of relationship drama comes through love triangles. In a classic love triangle situation, we may see one person struggle to choose between two people — take Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie's love triangle, for example. Or, we may see an on-and-off-again relationship finally come to a definite end, with one party quickly moving on. Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, and Hailey Baldwin's love triangle fits nicely into this category. Whatever the case may be, love triangles are very interesting, as fans tend to take sides and become very invested.

Nicki Swift was curious about which celebrity love triangle people were most invested in, so we conducted a poll that asked our readers that very question. The options were Selena Gomez, Justin Bieber, and Hailey Baldwin; Nick Jonas, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez; Brad Pitt, Jennifer Aniston, and Angelina Jolie; John Mayer, Taylor Swift, and Katy Perry; Bella Hadid, The Weeknd, and Selena Gomez; and Kourtney Kardashian, Scott Disick, and Sofia Richie. Keep reading to find out which love triangle readers were most invested in!