Gavin MacLeod's Net Worth: How Much Was The Love Boat Star Worth When He Died?
Gavin MacLeod is known to most fans as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat." According to TMZ, the beloved actor died on May 29 at the age of 90. MacLeod also played a major role in the beloved TV series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Variety reported that the MacLeod might hold a record for working consecutively in a long-running TV series. According to the outlet, MacLeod was in 168 episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" until 1977, when the series ended. The actor immediately went to work as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat," appearing in 249 episodes until the series ended in 1987.
MacLeod's role on "The Love Boat" made him a star and impacted his life years after the series ended. The actor worked as an MC and representative for Princess Cruises for years due to the popularity of the cruise ship series (via Celebrity Net Worth).
The actor kept busy his entire life. In addition to acting and being a husband, father, and grandfather, he was also named the honorary mayor of the Pacific Palisades, California, in 2006. Keep reading to learn more about MacLeod's net worth.
'The Love Boat' actor Gavin MacLeod had a healthy net worth when he died
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Gavin MacLeod had a net worth of $10 million when he died. MacLeod's talent and good fortune allowed him to work consistently on two iconic television shows, "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" and "The Love Boat," which helped the actor build a healthy bank account balance.
In addition to his work on two of the most popular TV shows ever, MacLeod racked up an impressive range of small roles and guest-starring roles during his long career. MacLeod appeared on "McHale's Navy," "Gomer Pyle, USMC," "That '70s Show," and the Disney Channel's "The Suite Life on Deck," just to name a few. MacLeod continued to work even as actors his age retired.
According to Variety, MacLeod toured the country with fellow actor Michael Learned in the late '90s in the play "Love Letters." The outlet reported "The Love Boat" star continued acting from 1997 to 2003, taking the stage in musicals "Gigi" and "Copacabana." And, of course, MacLeod's role as Captain Merrill Stubing continued to bring him work and projects long after the "Love Boat" docked. MacLeod acted as an ambassador for Princess Cruises and published his memoir, "This Is Your Captain Speaking: My Fantastic Voyage Through Hollywood, Faith & Life," in 2013. All of those ventures contributed to the $10 million MacLeod was reportedly worth when he died.