Gavin MacLeod's Net Worth: How Much Was The Love Boat Star Worth When He Died?

Gavin MacLeod is known to most fans as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat." According to TMZ, the beloved actor died on May 29 at the age of 90. MacLeod also played a major role in the beloved TV series "The Mary Tyler Moore Show." Variety reported that the MacLeod might hold a record for working consecutively in a long-running TV series. According to the outlet, MacLeod was in 168 episodes of "The Mary Tyler Moore Show" until 1977, when the series ended. The actor immediately went to work as Captain Merrill Stubing on "The Love Boat," appearing in 249 episodes until the series ended in 1987.

MacLeod's role on "The Love Boat" made him a star and impacted his life years after the series ended. The actor worked as an MC and representative for Princess Cruises for years due to the popularity of the cruise ship series (via Celebrity Net Worth).

The actor kept busy his entire life. In addition to acting and being a husband, father, and grandfather, he was also named the honorary mayor of the Pacific Palisades, California, in 2006. Keep reading to learn more about MacLeod's net worth.