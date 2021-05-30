Who Is Prince William Modeling Himself After?

Although the world appears to be laser-focused on Prince Harry these days, his older brother Prince William is focused on his role as a senior member of the royal family — and the future king of England. William is currently second in line to the British throne, and will become king after his father, Prince Charles, dies or steps down. Charles is set to become king after his mother, Queen Elizabeth, dies or steps down, though the latter is highly unlikely, according to The Independent.

As William has gotten older, he has taken on more responsibilities within the monarchy. In fact, after William's grandfather Prince Philip died back in April, it was revealed that the two men had been spending a lot of quality time together in recent years. "Philip was crucial in helping coach William as a future King. It was Philip's idea to set up the lunches between William and his grandmother. When the time came for the Queen to talk business with William, Philip would quietly excuse himself because he didn't feel that the constitutional side of the Queen's job was something he wanted to interfere in," historian Robert Lacey told People magazine.

William has apparently taken those meetings seriously, and that he's been modeling himself after someone close to his heart, according to The Sun. Keep reading to find out who that person is.