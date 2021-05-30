The Tragic Death Of B.J. Thomas

The music industry is mourning the death of iconic musician B.J. Thomas, who died at age 78 on May 29, People reported. The singer, best known for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling," died due to complications from stage IV lung cancer at his home in Arlington, Texas.

The late artist's family confirmed his passing on his official Facebook page. Alongside a photo of the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, the heartbreaking message read, "It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas." Thomas is survived by his wife, Gloria Thomas, whom he married in 1968, as well as their three daughters Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore. Per People, he also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore, and Billy Joe Moore.

B.J.'s death comes two months after he announced he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in March 2021. On his social media platforms, the "I Just Can't Help Believing" crooner revealed he was receiving treatment at a health care facility in Texas and was "hopeful for a complete recovery."

"I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you," read the statement. "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."