The Tragic Death Of B.J. Thomas
The music industry is mourning the death of iconic musician B.J. Thomas, who died at age 78 on May 29, People reported. The singer, best known for "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head" and "Hooked on a Feeling," died due to complications from stage IV lung cancer at his home in Arlington, Texas.
The late artist's family confirmed his passing on his official Facebook page. Alongside a photo of the Grammy Hall of Fame inductee, the heartbreaking message read, "It is with profound sadness we confirm the passing of BJ Thomas." Thomas is survived by his wife, Gloria Thomas, whom he married in 1968, as well as their three daughters Paige Thomas, Nora Cloud, and Erin Moore. Per People, he also leaves behind four grandchildren, Nadia Cloud, Keira Cloud, Ruby Moore, and Billy Joe Moore.
B.J.'s death comes two months after he announced he was diagnosed with stage IV lung cancer in March 2021. On his social media platforms, the "I Just Can't Help Believing" crooner revealed he was receiving treatment at a health care facility in Texas and was "hopeful for a complete recovery."
"I'm so blessed to have had the opportunity to record and perform beautiful songs in pop, country, and gospel music, and to share those wonderful songs and memories around the world with millions of you," read the statement. "I ask all of you for your prayers during this time and that my music can live on with you."
B.J. Thomas was a multifaceted, five-time Grammy award-winning musician
Thanks to his legendary music, fans will be able to honor B.J. Thomas' unforgettable talent for decades to come. A show-stopping and versatile artist, Thomas worked across multiple genres of music — including country, pop, and gospel — over the last 50-plus years. Thomas got his first taste of fame and superstardom when he released his first hit single, a cover of Hank Williams' "I'm So Lonesome I Could Cry," in 1966, per Deadline.
Over the years, Thomas has released countless other popular tunes, including several No. 1 hits and dozens of Top 10 singles. Among those are "I Just Can't Help Believing," "Don't Worry Baby," and "(Hey Won't You Play) Another Somebody Done Somebody Wrong Song." As Deadline reported, the star sold 70 million albums over the course of his career.
Thomas' undeniable skills were honored throughout his lifetime, as he won an Oscar for the song "Raindrops Keep Fallin' on My Head," which was featured in the classic movie "Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid." The 1969 film won the Best Original Song award at the Academy Awards. In addition, Thomas has been awarded five Grammys, been nominated for four others, and was also inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 2014, per Grammy.com.
At the time of publication, funeral arrangements have yet to be announced. However, Deadline reported the plans will "remain private," but "in-memoriam donations can be made to Mission Arlington, Tarrant Area Food Bank and the SPCA of Texas."