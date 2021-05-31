What We Know About Blair Underwood's Split From His Wife Of Nearly 30 Years

Blair Underwood and Desiree DaCosta's 27-year marriage is a rarity among Hollywood couples — and it seemed like they knew how to keep the spark alive throughout their relationship. But despite years of happiness, Underwood and DaCosta are no longer together.

Previously, in 2008, the "Sex and the City" actor opened up to Oprah.com and discussed how his parents taught him that relationships can be "enduring and powerful."

"My parents have been married for 48 years. They are my heroes in love, and they've taught me what a relationship can be," he said. Underwood noted that he grew up with his father as the breadwinner and wanted to be his wife's "rock, her protector." "If she had a problem, I wanted to solve it. I thought that's what was expected of me," he added. The actor went on to say that he realized he didn't always have to offer advice and DaCosta would reach out when she needed to. " ... She didn't expect me to always have an answer for her. She wasn't coming to me for a repair," he said.

In fact, Underwood credited DaCosta for pushing him to take the role of sports doctor Robert Leeds on "SATC," per Page Six. "When the offer came in, I mentioned it to my wife and she's like, 'No, you need to do that. Why are you even pausing? You want to go do that.' I thank her for that," he said.

Here's what we know about their split.