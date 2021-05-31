Raven-Symone Reveals What Has Changed With Her Appearance

From "The Cosby Show" to "That's So Raven," we've gotten to know the many faces of Raven-Symoné and it seems like love looks best on the actor. Since tying the knot with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in June 2020, the former Disney Channel star has been working on being the best version of herself, and in July of that year, she told People she is finally "taking control" of her life. "I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don't always take care of my mental health," she told the outlet. "I'm still growing into who I am and still figuring it out."

However, it looks like she has her wife to thank for her new handle on her journey. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way," she previously told People. "I get to make new plans with a brilliant woman, and we get to create an empire for ourselves. We get to map out our future in ways that we want."

Now, nearly a year into their marriage, Symoné is feeling herself unlike ever before and she was thrilled to debut a new look to her fans. Keep scrolling for more details on the "Raven's Home" star and her transformation.