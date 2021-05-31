Raven-Symone Reveals What Has Changed With Her Appearance
From "The Cosby Show" to "That's So Raven," we've gotten to know the many faces of Raven-Symoné and it seems like love looks best on the actor. Since tying the knot with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, in June 2020, the former Disney Channel star has been working on being the best version of herself, and in July of that year, she told People she is finally "taking control" of her life. "I push myself aside so much to make sure that my career is on point that I don't always take care of my mental health," she told the outlet. "I'm still growing into who I am and still figuring it out."
However, it looks like she has her wife to thank for her new handle on her journey. "Miranda makes me feel confident and empowered in an entirely new way," she previously told People. "I get to make new plans with a brilliant woman, and we get to create an empire for ourselves. We get to map out our future in ways that we want."
Now, nearly a year into their marriage, Symoné is feeling herself unlike ever before and she was thrilled to debut a new look to her fans. Keep scrolling for more details on the "Raven's Home" star and her transformation.
Raven-Symoné's weight loss journey is inspiring
Since Raven-Symoné shared the news of her romance, the actor seems to be working on being her best self, and during an Instagram Live session on May 29, she revealed her impressive weight loss transformation.
"Pounds down, pounds down. Check out the chin," she said while driving in the car with her wife, Miranda Pearman-Maday, per People. "You see that chin? If you all watch 'Raven's Home' literally right now, and then come on this live and see this joint, I got a whole different face going on. It's a whole pounds down journey."
She continued to share the exact figure of her weight loss, adding, "Just so you guys know, I am 28 lbs. down. I lost a s**ton of weight." In the clip, her wife chimed in, gushing, "You're incredible honey. You're doing so good."
Despite dropping an impressive amount of weight thus far, Symoné isn't done with her transformation just yet. "Right now I'm doing a 48-hour fast," she told her fans, "so we're on that journey right now."
However, Symoné's trek to self-confidence wasn't always smooth sailing. "There was definitely a seesaw within my mind," she told People about dealing with the body shamers in July 2020. "I prevailed over it because, at the end of the day, it's like, 'Come on, people, everybody's a different size.'" Luckily, Symoné has her wife in her corner and she seems to be her biggest cheerleader in her weight loss journey.