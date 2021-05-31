Friends Director Speaks Out About Matthew Perry's Behavior

The following article contains mentions of substance abuse.

Matthew Perry had fans worried when his speech during a May 19 promo for the "Friends" May 27 reunion special appeared "slurred." Perry has been on record as checking into rehabilitation twice for Vicodin and alcohol abuse during his "Friends" run, telling People in 2013 about the experience: "I had a big problem with alcohol and pills and I couldn't stop," he noted. "Eventually things got so bad that I couldn't hide it, and then everybody knew."

Thankfully, as The Sun reported, an insider had disclosed that the actor underwent an "emergency dental procedure" just prior to shooting the reunion. "Members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day. That was said to impact his wellbeing and also how he was feeling," the source revealed, adding, "He had been in pain from what we understand, which caused the slurred speech." Perry reportedly maintained to his inner circle he was sober.

Fans on Twitter seemed largely supportive of the actor no matter the reality of his sobriety in 2021. After some viewers apparently opined that Perry did not look like his usual self during the TV spot, per The Sun, one user tweeted back, "I wish people would leave Matthew Perry alone and stop talking s**t about his appearance. The dude has been through so much and struggled with addiction...Have some compassion."

Now the "Friends" reunion's director, Ben Winston, has his own response to those with something to say about Perry's appearance during the television event. Keep reading for his take!

