Inside Courtney Stodden's Engagement
Courtney Stodden is going to walk down the aisle again! On May 30, the "Celebrity Big Brother" star took to Instagram to share the happy news of their engagement, along with a look at their eye-popping new bling.
As reported by People, Stodden's future husband is movie producer Chris Sheng, whom they have been dating on and off since 2017. On his own Instagram page, Sheng revealed that he popped the question on May 28. Stodden's post included a Boomerang video of them showing off their engagement ring, which featured a slim silver band and a huge cushion-cut stone (via the International Business Times). Stodden wrote that they said yes, and they were clearly impressed with their now-fiancé's taste in jewelry. "OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they wrote. Stodden used a hashtag to add a lyric from a song performed by their idol, Marilyn Monroe: "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."
Things have been looking up for Stodden as of late. While it once seemed like they would fade into irrelevance after the initial shock of their "teen bride" story wore off, there has been a renewed interest in the reality show star and singer in recent weeks. Stodden is living life as their true self after coming out as non-binary, and they finally got Chrissy Teigen to acknowledge that she cyberbullied them when they were a teenager. However, it was not easy for them to learn to love again.
Courtney Stodden's past relationship made it hard for them to trust their new partner
Courtney Stodden finalized their divorce from their ex, "The Green Mile" actor Doug Hutchison, in 2020. The pair became instant tabloid fodder when they wed due to Stodden being just 16 years old, while their husband was 51. In an interview with Us Weekly, Stodden accused Hutchison of convincing them that they "couldn't live without him" and manipulating them with threats. "Doug threatened to kill himself multiple times in a manipulation tactic to get me to stay," Stodden said.
Stodden admitted that their past toxic relationship made it difficult for them "to believe in love," even though they had been with Chris Sheng for three years at the time of the interview. "It's hard for me to completely open up to him and trust. I'm constantly pulling back and criticizing everything about everything," they said. Stodden has been working on a memoir about their experience, which they described as "healing" during an interview with The Daily Beast.
Luckily, Stodden has healed enough to move on with their life, and Sheng seems determined to make them happy. His engagement announcement included a photo of a bottle of champagne on ice next to a lit candle. He wrote that he felt "blessed and fortunate" that Stodden said yes, and he made a romantic vow to his future spouse. "I promise to always be your rock, support, and shoulder to lean on – no matter what," he wrote. How romantic!