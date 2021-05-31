Inside Courtney Stodden's Engagement

Courtney Stodden is going to walk down the aisle again! On May 30, the "Celebrity Big Brother" star took to Instagram to share the happy news of their engagement, along with a look at their eye-popping new bling.

As reported by People, Stodden's future husband is movie producer Chris Sheng, whom they have been dating on and off since 2017. On his own Instagram page, Sheng revealed that he popped the question on May 28. Stodden's post included a Boomerang video of them showing off their engagement ring, which featured a slim silver band and a huge cushion-cut stone (via the International Business Times). Stodden wrote that they said yes, and they were clearly impressed with their now-fiancé's taste in jewelry. "OH and the ring made me gag it's so beautiful," they wrote. Stodden used a hashtag to add a lyric from a song performed by their idol, Marilyn Monroe: "Diamonds Are a Girl's Best Friend."

Things have been looking up for Stodden as of late. While it once seemed like they would fade into irrelevance after the initial shock of their "teen bride" story wore off, there has been a renewed interest in the reality show star and singer in recent weeks. Stodden is living life as their true self after coming out as non-binary, and they finally got Chrissy Teigen to acknowledge that she cyberbullied them when they were a teenager. However, it was not easy for them to learn to love again.