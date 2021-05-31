Fans Agree This Royal Family Member Has The Best Style By Far

Tiaras, pearls, and ballgowns — the women of the British royal family have a reputation for some of the most ostentatious fashions in global history. Some of them stirred much controversy for the edge (or relative royal edge) they pushed, like Princess Margaret appearing bare-shouldered in her 29th birthday portrait (taken by ex-husband Antony Armstrong-Jones), per Town & Country, or Princess Diana donning her 1994 "revenge dress," per Reader's Digest, worn to an event immediately after Prince Charles revealed his infidelity during their marriage.

Others simply took the collective globe's breath away with the attention to detail in every finely sewn jewel and seam, such as Queen Elizabeth II's 1947 wedding gown. As Town & Country reported, the queen's expensive dress — boasting "silk from China... [a] 15-foot train... [and] delicate floral designs including 'jasmine, smilax, seringa, and rose-like blossoms' — packed an interesting backstory. Due to England's scarcity of resources two years after WWII ended, the queen herself saved rationing coupons just to pay for the dress and unfortunately had to decline fans' gifted coupons. It all worked out on wedding day, as bridesmaid Lady Pamela Hicks told People in 2020, "With her bridal dress and tiara on her wedding day, she was a knockout."

While there's certainly no shortage of iconic royal fashion moments, our readers said one royal reigned supreme. Let's take a look at what 637 Americans surveyed by Nicki Swift said was the royal with the best style.