Which Celebrity Scandal Are People Really The Most Invested In?
People are hardwired for gossip, according to Medical Daily. According to the outlet, the human brain is built to tune into gossip — but there's something special about celebrity gossip that makes it all the more intriguing. In a 2021 survey, Nicki Swift asked readers to reveal the celebrity scandal in which they are most invested. The results will blow your mind.
Obsessive interest in celebrity gossip has been around throughout history. According to The Atlantic, author Tom Payne explained the history of celebrity news in his book "FAME: What the Classics Tell Us About Our Cult of Celebrity." We love celebrity gossip because of our "ancestors' love for martyrs and saints." In other words, our obsession with celebrity scandals isn't shallow; it's just science, y'all!
Since celebrity scandals arise daily thanks to our 24/7 news cycle, we just had to ask: Which scandals do people care about most? Of course, we knew that the British royal family scandal surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be top of mind for many. We also anticipated that the infamous elevator video showing Solange Knowles, Beyoncé's sister, unleashing her anger on Jay-Z in 2014 would be at the top of the survey.
Other big celebrity scandals include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce-turned-custody battle and "Aunt Becky" Lori Loughlin's "Varsity Blues" college admission trial, and jail time would be on the list. But which of these celebrity scandals are people most obsessed with? Keep scrolling to find out!
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have captured the public's attention
In 2021, Nicki Swift asked readers which celebrity scandal they are most invested in and, at the top of the list, readers chose Prince Harry and Meghan Markle leaving royal life. Harry and Meghan's departure from their royal duties received a whopping 46.29% of the votes.
People continue to hold a special place in their hearts for Prince William and Prince Harry after the tragic death of Princess Diana. Millions of hearts broke when Harry confessed he left the U.K. because he feared "history repeating itself."
The No. 2 spot went to the elevator fight between Jay-Z and Solange, as 13.48% of readers chose the infamous elevator brawl between the "Big Pimpin'" rapper and his sister-in-law. The 2014 scandal involving the TIDAL founder and Beyoncé's sister was epic, with Beyoncé watching the whole scene. If you wonder why the fight happened, download the 2016 album "Lemonade." In the meantime, buckle up, because there was a surprise in this survey that many might not see coming.
Readers are still surprisingly invested in this celeb scandal
When it comes to the celebrity scandal that took third place, we were shocked. Readers ranked the Robert Pattinson and Kristen Stewart cheating scandal in third place, with 8.98% of the votes. WHAT? Seriously, we were surprised that this scandal ranked higher than that involving "Fuller House" star Lori Loughlin going to prison, which actually did not even make the list!
For those who aren't "Twilight" fans, aka "Twihards," we'll review. In 2012, Stewart cheated on her "Twilight" co-star and boyfriend Pattinson with the married "Snow White and the Huntsman" director Rupert Sanders. This scandal was the beginning of the end for the "Twilight" stars' romance, which broke the hearts of obsessed fans worldwide.
Rounding out the responses, readers gave the Hilaria Baldwin cucumber-gate scandal 6.45% of the votes, while the Armie Hammer scandal(s) came in last place, with 5.86% of the votes.