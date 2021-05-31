Which Celebrity Scandal Are People Really The Most Invested In?

People are hardwired for gossip, according to Medical Daily. According to the outlet, the human brain is built to tune into gossip — but there's something special about celebrity gossip that makes it all the more intriguing. In a 2021 survey, Nicki Swift asked readers to reveal the celebrity scandal in which they are most invested. The results will blow your mind.

Obsessive interest in celebrity gossip has been around throughout history. According to The Atlantic, author Tom Payne explained the history of celebrity news in his book "FAME: What the Classics Tell Us About Our Cult of Celebrity." We love celebrity gossip because of our "ancestors' love for martyrs and saints." In other words, our obsession with celebrity scandals isn't shallow; it's just science, y'all!

Since celebrity scandals arise daily thanks to our 24/7 news cycle, we just had to ask: Which scandals do people care about most? Of course, we knew that the British royal family scandal surrounding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle would be top of mind for many. We also anticipated that the infamous elevator video showing Solange Knowles, Beyoncé's sister, unleashing her anger on Jay-Z in 2014 would be at the top of the survey.

Other big celebrity scandals include Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce-turned-custody battle and "Aunt Becky" Lori Loughlin's "Varsity Blues" college admission trial, and jail time would be on the list. But which of these celebrity scandals are people most obsessed with? Keep scrolling to find out!