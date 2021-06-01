Royal Expert Claims Harry And Meghan Knew This Before Oprah Interview

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's interview with Oprah Winfrey is still making waves nearly three months after it aired on March 7. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex decided to reveal some details about their experience living under the monarchy's rule, which painted the royal family in a negative light. The couple made a few head-turning claims, including one about The Firm being concerned about the skin tone of their unborn child, back when Meghan was pregnant with Archie, according to CNN.

Another bombshell claim made by the couple was that the royal family essentially turned a blind eye when Harry told them that Meghan was struggling with her mental health, according to Refinery 29. "I was really ashamed to say it at the time, and ashamed to have to admit it to Harry especially because I know how much loss he suffered. But I knew that if I didn't say it I would do it, and I just didn't want to be alive anymore. And that was a very clear and real and frightening constant thought...I share this because there's so many people who are afraid to voice that they need help. And I know personally how hard it is to not just voice it, but when you voice it to be told 'no,'" Meghan told Oprah.

And while Harry claims that he did the "compassionate" interview in hopes that his family would come around, according to The Sun, there may be more to it. Keep reading to find out what a royal expert had to say.