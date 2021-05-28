Prince Harry Reveals How He Coped With Meghan Markle's Suicidal Feelings

Although Prince Harry admitted he was stunned when Meghan Markle revealed she had suicidal thoughts in 2019, he said he initially put his royal responsibilities first before dealing with Meghan's mental health. "Of course, because of the system that we were in and the responsibilities and the duties that we had, we had a quick cuddle, and then we had to get changed to jump in a convoy with a police escort and drive to the Royal Albert Hall for a charity event. Then step out into a wall of cameras and pretend as though everything's okay," Harry recalled on the premiere of "The Me You Can't See."

But after telling Oprah Winfrey he regrets not standing up for Meghan sooner, stating, "She was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that," he shared how he was there for her thus after on the May 27 episode of their Apple TV+ show.

"So many people are afraid of being on the receiving end of that conversation [with a suicidal person] because they don't feel like they have the right tools to give the right advice," Harry explained, per Daily Mail. "But what you want to say is 'You're there.' Listen, because listening and being part of that conversation is, without doubt, the best first step that you can take."

After filming the mental health docuseries, Harry said ensuring Meghan that she was "not alone" was the best thing he could have done for her.

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline​ at​ 1-800-273-TALK (8255)​.