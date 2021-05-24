Why Is Prince Harry So Anxious Over Meghan Markle?

Prince Harry has emerged as a vocal mental health advocate in 2021. According to the Daily Mail, Harry stated on his Apple TV+ mental health series, "The Me You Can't See," that his father Prince Charles let him "suffer" as a child, and that he and his wife Meghan Markle had been forbidden from resigning sooner from the royal family. "It's like, 'well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?' [Meghan] was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that," Harry said in the docuseries.

Meghan, who had revealed in March to Oprah Winfrey that she experienced suicidal thoughts in her time as a royal, had divulged to Harry "the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.," as he disclosed in his documentary. Meghan only stopped herself from carrying out the action because of "how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum... to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life — with a baby inside of her, our baby," he shared (via Parade). Wow.

With Harry's understandable concern for his wife, royal biographer Angela Levin — who has been publicly critical of the couple in the past — has offered an alternate take on why Harry might be worried about Meghan. Read on for how the expert recently weighed in on this serious topic.