Why Is Prince Harry So Anxious Over Meghan Markle?
Prince Harry has emerged as a vocal mental health advocate in 2021. According to the Daily Mail, Harry stated on his Apple TV+ mental health series, "The Me You Can't See," that his father Prince Charles let him "suffer" as a child, and that he and his wife Meghan Markle had been forbidden from resigning sooner from the royal family. "It's like, 'well, how bad does it have to get until I am allowed to do this?' [Meghan] was going to end her life. It shouldn't have to get to that," Harry said in the docuseries.
Meghan, who had revealed in March to Oprah Winfrey that she experienced suicidal thoughts in her time as a royal, had divulged to Harry "the practicalities of how she was going to end her life.," as he disclosed in his documentary. Meghan only stopped herself from carrying out the action because of "how unfair it would be on me after everything that had happened to my mum... to be put in a position of losing another woman in my life — with a baby inside of her, our baby," he shared (via Parade). Wow.
With Harry's understandable concern for his wife, royal biographer Angela Levin — who has been publicly critical of the couple in the past — has offered an alternate take on why Harry might be worried about Meghan. Read on for how the expert recently weighed in on this serious topic.
Is Prince Harry's time in spotlight not helping?
Royal biographer Angela Levin tweeted a few days after Prince Harry's Apple TV+ mental health series debuted that she thinks Harry (and Meghan Markle) could use a break from the limelight. "How dreadful if Harry constantly thinks that he will lose Meghan like he did Diana and blames racism," Levin began. "Plus [doing so] can't get rid of M's threat to commit suicide. His life sounds too much for him and he should back away from being a woke lecturing celebrity." Well, someone clearly won't be appearing on "The Me You Can't See". But pointed language aside, does Levin have a point?
Amongst other revelations, like using substances to cope with the death of mother Princess Diana ("I was willing to try and do the things that made me feel less like I was feeling," Harry shared on his show, via the Daily Mail), Harry offered a deeper glimpse into his wife Meghan. "It's incredibly triggering to potentially lose another woman in my life. Like, the list is growing," Harry said in his docuseries. "My mother was chased to her death while she was in a relationship with someone who wasn't white. And now look what's happened."
Either way, Levin as well as some others think Meghan's well-being could be improved by Harry at least slightly backing down from the spotlight.
If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741. If you or someone you know is struggling with substance abuse and mental health, please contact SAMHSA's 24-hour National Helpline at 1-800-662-HELP (4357).