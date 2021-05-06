How Much Money Did Meghan Markle Really Receive For Her Children's Book?

Ever since Meghan Markle and Prince Harry told Oprah Winfrey in their March sit-down that they had been severed from Prince Charles' financial support, worry among some grew for the ex-royals' livelihood. As it turned out, the concern was short-lived. The Evening Standard reported that same month that the couple's combined net worth was estimated at $100 million. Thanks to a five-year $100 million Netflix deal, $18 million Spotify podcasting deal, and a real estate investment in their Montecito, Calif. worth three times their August 2020 purchase price of $14 million, the Sussexes are doing alright in 2021.

In May, Meghan announced that she was also publishing her first children's book this June, People reported — an endearing effort based upon a Father's Day poem she penned for Harry. Entitled "The Bench," the book will portray, through award-winning artist Christian Robinson's watercolor illustrations, "the warmth, joy, and comfort of the relationship between fathers and sons from all walks of life," Meghan's official press release stated (via People).

The question remains, though, how much green can the former editor of retired blog The Tig expect to see from her 2021 writing endeavor?