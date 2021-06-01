Why Kate Middleton Chose To 'Rise Above' Claims Made By Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton found herself in the middle of a he-said, she-said when her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry at a dress fitting ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. According to Newsweek, British media was all over the story back in November 2018, but the reports indicated the exact opposite — that it was actually Meghan that made Kate cry at a bridesmaids' dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. In discussing the report with Oprah, Meghan claimed that it was the other way around. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.

Following the interview, which aired back on March 7, Kate did not attempt to set the record straight about who made who cry. In fact, Kate has not spoken out about Meghan and Harry at all. However, at Prince Philip's funeral back on April 17, Kate was seen chatting with Harry as the two left St. George's Chapel and walked to nearby Windsor Castle. Things did not appear tense between the two, despite the reported growing rift between Harry and his family. Turns out, there may have been a reason for Kate keeping her composure. Keep reading to learn more.