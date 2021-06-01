Why Kate Middleton Chose To 'Rise Above' Claims Made By Meghan Markle
Kate Middleton found herself in the middle of a he-said, she-said when her sister-in-law, Meghan Markle, told Oprah Winfrey that Kate made her cry at a dress fitting ahead of her wedding to Prince Harry. According to Newsweek, British media was all over the story back in November 2018, but the reports indicated the exact opposite — that it was actually Meghan that made Kate cry at a bridesmaids' dress fitting for Princess Charlotte. In discussing the report with Oprah, Meghan claimed that it was the other way around. "A few days before the wedding, she was upset about something pertaining — yes, the issue was correct — about flower girl dresses, and it made me cry, and it really hurt my feelings," Meghan said.
Following the interview, which aired back on March 7, Kate did not attempt to set the record straight about who made who cry. In fact, Kate has not spoken out about Meghan and Harry at all. However, at Prince Philip's funeral back on April 17, Kate was seen chatting with Harry as the two left St. George's Chapel and walked to nearby Windsor Castle. Things did not appear tense between the two, despite the reported growing rift between Harry and his family. Turns out, there may have been a reason for Kate keeping her composure. Keep reading to learn more.
Kate Middleton took the high road in hopes of a reconciliation
According to The Telegraph, royal expert Camilla Tominey told Stella magazine that Kate Middleton put her own feelings aside in hopes that she could help facilitate a reconciliation between her husband, Prince William, and his brother, Prince Harry. "Despite the Duke and Duchess of Sussex's Oprah Winfrey interview, when Kate was accused of making Meghan cry during a bridesmaid's dress fitting and failing to support her, Kate rose decidedly above it all," Tominey said. "Setting aside any personal resentment she may still feel about Harry and Meghan's televised two-hour tell-all, Kate put her best foot forward in trying to carve a path to reconciliation between the brothers. Few would have blamed her for giving Harry the cold shoulder, yet she clearly resolved that the situation needed to be appeased rather than aggravated," she added.
Kate also received praise from royal expert Christopher Wilson. "I thought it was entirely spontaneous and clever in making the two brothers talk to each other. It was a deft move that shows the Duchess is not overawed by all that's going on," he said, according to The Telegraph. Of course, it's unknown if Kate is playing any sort of role in encouraging William and Harry to talk these days, but the royal family has vowed to handle these matters privately, according to the only statement released by the palace, according to BBC News.