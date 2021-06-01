Fans Believe That This Celeb Doesn't Deserve All Of Their Money

Some people work hard to achieve greatness, fame, and wealth, and for some, it's as if everything was bestowed upon them. Where do you draw the line? Perhaps with hard work. However, hard work without privilege doesn't make for an easy road, and those who still tread on that path and emerge through are loved, adored, and supported by many.

But some celebrities, it is as if name, fame, and money were fed to them with a silver spoon. This is why people may not appreciate those celebs' careers or take them seriously. Others who did not come from a particularly privileged background became unpopular because of irrelevant work.

All that being said, Nicki Swift did an online survey to find out which celebrity did not deserve all of their money. The results came from 637 U.S. respondents, who voted for the most undeserving celeb in six options: Kanye West, Kylie Jenner, Paris Hilton, Spencer Pratt, or "Teen Mom" alum Farrah Abraham. So, let us unveil the results and find out if they are actually surprising.