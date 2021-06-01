Kate Winslet Shares What Mare Of Easttown Scene She Insisted On Keeping

Kate Winslet wanted to stay as true to her character as possible when playing Mare Sheehan in the HBO drama "Mare of Easttown." In the limited series, Winslet portrays a detective who is trying to solve a brutal murder in a small Pennsylvania town, all while her own life unravels.

Winslet noted that this isn't a glamorous role, but the look made sense for her character. As she revealed to The New York Times on May 31, "Listen, I hope that in playing Mare as a middle-aged woman — I will be 46 in October — I guess that's why people have connected with this character in the way that they have done because there are clearly no filters." The "Titanic" star continued that while it may be surprising for some to see her this way, she believes it's why Mare is realistic and can relate to viewers. Winslet explained, "She's a fully-functioning, flawed woman with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life and where she comes from." She added, "I think we're starved of that a bit."

Winslet did tell Emmy Magazine (via People) that she had to be in shape for the role, "not because we necessarily have to see a fit body," but because she had to "physically do a lot of tackling and fighting and arresting people." But she also made sure to tell her director to keep this specific shot in.