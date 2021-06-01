The Real Reason Ellie Kemper Is In Hot Water Right Now

Ellie Kemper might be best known for the titular main character in the Netflix hit "The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt," but it looks like a recently resurfaced, headline-making piece of her past is the reason she's gone viral. And unfortunately for Kemper, who first became a household name in her breakout role as the sweet, spacey receptionist on the beloved NBC sitcom "The Office," it seems her past involvement in a St. Louis-based high society group has people turning heads — and not in a good way.

As The Daily Dot reported on June 1, Kemper's name went viral on Twitter after one social media user uncovered a photo and accompanying article about a St. Louis society ball, which Kemper attended as a teenager in 1999, and was ultimately crowned "queen" for that year at the same event. While the summary sketch itself might not appear newsworthy on a surface level, a cursory dive into the history of the ball itself, as well as the group that created it, has landed Kemper in hot water. So what's the story behind the annual event and Kemper herself? And why has it gone viral? Keep on scrolling to find out all the answers.