What's Really Going On With Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Engagement?
Fans will remember Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on "Jersey Shore," but after leaving the show after Season 4 (and ending things with Ronnie), she kept a low profile. Until March 2019, that is, when she was back in the news for announcing her engagement to boyfriend Christian Biscardi.
Sam was thrilled to get a ring from her boyfriend of nearly two years, writing on Instagram at the time, "I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"
She previously opened up to In Touch Weekly about their relationship, saying, "It's kind of exciting. He's no one in the business, it's just somebody. I'm learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that's all I'm gonna say about it." Biscardi even got the stamp of approval from her former cast mate, JWoww! "We've met him, and he is such a sweet guy. He makes Sammi happy, so he's good in my book," she said.
Although the couple seemed very much in love, it appears their engagement has now hit a roadblock. Keep reading for more details.
Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola and Christian Biscardi spark breakup rumors
Things are not looking good for Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola and her fiance Christian Biscardi, according to Page Six. The couple reportedly unfollowed each other on Instagram and deleted most photos of each other, fueling breakup rumors. Biscardi's most recent photo of Sam is from January 2020 where he teased a video of the couple picking out their wedding bands. Sam still has a snapshot of the couple from March 2020.
The couple postponed their wedding due to the coronavirus pandemic, according to an April report from Us Weekly. A source told the outlet that the couple would allegedly tie the knot in September, but it's obvious nothing has happened since that time. Sam has kept quiet on a future wedding date, which certainly raises eyebrows. Fans also noticed that "fiance" no longer appears in her Instagram bio. Interesting.
Although it seems Sam and Biscardi hit the pause button on their engagement, her former "Jersey Shore" castmates Vinny Guadagnino and Paul "DJ Pauly D" Delvecchio are still holding out hope they will receive an invite to the big bash (if it happens). "I don't think she sent out those invites yet. We'll see," Vinny told Us Weekly in April 2019.