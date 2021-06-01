What's Really Going On With Sammi 'Sweetheart' Giancola's Engagement?

Fans will remember Sammi "Sweetheart" Giancola's relationship with Ronnie Ortiz-Magro on "Jersey Shore," but after leaving the show after Season 4 (and ending things with Ronnie), she kept a low profile. Until March 2019, that is, when she was back in the news for announcing her engagement to boyfriend Christian Biscardi.

Sam was thrilled to get a ring from her boyfriend of nearly two years, writing on Instagram at the time, "I'm completely overwhelmed with happiness. Yesterday was the best day of my life! I get to marry my other half, best friend and soulmate. I look forward to spending the rest of my life with you @_biscardi I love you!!"

She previously opened up to In Touch Weekly about their relationship, saying, "It's kind of exciting. He's no one in the business, it's just somebody. I'm learning to keep my relationship stuff a little more private — so that's all I'm gonna say about it." Biscardi even got the stamp of approval from her former cast mate, JWoww! "We've met him, and he is such a sweet guy. He makes Sammi happy, so he's good in my book," she said.

Although the couple seemed very much in love, it appears their engagement has now hit a roadblock. Keep reading for more details.