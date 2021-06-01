What Rachel Bilson Had To Say About Mischa Barton's Claims About The O.C.

On the "Welcome to the O.C., B*****s" podcast, former co-stars Rachel Bilson and Melinda Clarke basically said they weren't sure what Mischa Barton was talking about.

"In one of her first comments she said that I was added last minute after the first season, which is actually completely false and not what happened," Bilson noted, adding, "I would actually like to talk to her and find out what her experience was from her perspective. I saw things a little differently, I guess."

From the sounds of things, Bilson's just looking for a little clarity. "I'm definitely pretty confused by most of it and I don't know who she's referring to," she said about the bullying. "I didn't personally witness any of that, so I don't know who she's referring to or what, because I didn't see it myself."

Clarke backed Bilson up, saying she found some of Barton's accusations "perplexing" and that they "broke [her] heart." But she caveated that it's important to remember the kind of toxic scrutiny young women like Barton (i.e. Nicole Richie, Paris Hilton, Lindsay Lohan) were under in the early 2000s.

"Rachel and I both think it's important, if she wants to come and talk to us and share her story, we would love to explore that," Clarke said. "I think it's something we're all becoming aware of and it's important for us to learn in our culture what can be very damaging to young people."