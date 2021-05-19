What Really Led To Mischa Barton's Exit On The O.C.?

Mischa Barton started acting at a young age, but she became a legitimate star when she started playing Marissa Cooper on "The O.C." She portrayed one of the central characters on the series, but left after three seasons. In a May 18 interview with E! Online, Barton finally opened up about what really drove her exit.

Barton was just 17 when she debuted as Marissa on "The O.C." She starred alongside Rachel Bilson, Adam Brody, and Ben McKenzie, with a good-girl-bad-boy romance developing between Marissa and McKenzie's character Ryan Atwood. As her IMDb page detailed, prior to her time on "The O.C.," Barton played a ghost in "The Sixth Sense," voiced a character on the animated Nickelodeon series "KaBlam!," and appeared in more than a dozen episodes of "Once and Again" as Katie Singer, a friend and romantic interest for the central character of Jessie Sammler.

By the time Barton started landing primetime television gigs, she was already a fairly seasoned actor. Ace Showbiz noted she was first noticed by an agent at the age of 8 as she shared a summer camp monologue she'd created. That led to a role in an off-Broadway production with additional theater projects, television roles, and movie gigs to follow. She attended Manhattan's Professional Children's School and graduated shortly after starting "The O.C."

And now, Barton is ready to share her truth about her departure from the hit show.