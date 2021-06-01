The Tragic Death Of 'Mayberry R.F.D.' Star Arlene Golonka

Most famous for her role on "Mayberry R.F.D.," star of stage and screen Arlene Golonka died at age 85 on May 31, per The Hollywood Reporter. Diagnosed with Alzheimer's Disease, her niece Stephanie Morton-Millstein told THR the veteran actor died in the early morning hours in her sleep at a memory care facility in West Hollywood, Calif. "She lived and breathed being an artist, being an actress was who she was born to be," Morton-Millstein reflected, per Yahoo! Entertainment. "She was a very wise woman who I was lucky to call my aunt."

With her IMDb filmography revealing a 40-plus year career that took her from Broadway to TV shows like "The King of Queens," Golonka was a quintessential character actor. Portraying Millie Hutchins, the girlfriend of Ken Berry's Sam Jones for two episodes on "The Andy Griffith Show," Golonka's impressive list of roles also included stints on "The Doctors," "The Mary Tyler Moore Show," and "M*A*S*H."

Raised in Chicago, Golonka studied at the prestigious Goodman Theatre before relocating to New York City, as THR reported, where she cohabitated with 80s sitcom star Valerie Harper. Studying under legendary acting coaches Lee Strasberg, Sanford Meisner, and Uta Hagen early in her career, Golonka herself became a coach to some of Hollywood's elites herself later on. Read on for more details, and one major A-lister who was once a student of hers.