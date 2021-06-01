Mary J. Blige Opens Ups About Her Tragic Past In Documentary Trailer

The trailer for Mary J. Blige's documentary "Mary J. Blige's My Life" dropped a few weeks ahead of its Amazon Prime release, and features the artist opening up about her past struggles with depression. The documentary is set to reveal "the demons and blessings that inspired the record and propelled her from the soul-crushing world of New York's housing projects to international stardom," according to its YouTube description. "'My Life' is the album that really bonded me with my fans who have since been along for what turned out to be a crazy ride," the artist said to People. "Going back and reliving that time and that music felt like an out-of-body experience, but one I'm so humbled by."

According to Biography, Blige experienced "a hellish childhood" in the Bronx. As the outlet wrote, "Her mother, Cora Blige, was a nurse and an alcoholic; her father, Thomas Blige, was a jazz musician [and] ... veteran who suffered from severe post-traumatic stress disorder." "My mother went through awful abuse from my father," Blige recalled, per the outlet.

In the trailer, Blige reveals her second album was "probably [her] darkest album at one of the darkest times." "Most of the times I was just depressed and didn't want to live," she says in the trailer. "I had it all inside and I was able to sing it and write it. I didn't know that so many people felt the same way."



If you or someone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or text HOME to the Crisis Text Line at 741741.