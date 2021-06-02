The Tragic Death Of Robert Hogan

Despite his impressive career as an actor, it sounds like that wasn't always Robert Hogan's plan for his life. Prior to discovering his true passion, he was actually in the Army and, according to The New York Times, served in Korea. He returned to his home state of New York following an honorable discharge and attended New York University, where he studied engineering. He then took an aptitude test which led him to the arts, and he furthered his career at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts. The rest, as they say, is history.

In 2013, Hogan was diagnosed with Vascular Alzheimer's and spent the final years of his life supporting charities helping those with the disease. His obituary stated he was supported by his wife of 38 years, Mary Hogan, and the two were active in their support of organizations such as the Alzheimer's Association. It was reported that it was thanks to his wife and the help he got from the nonprofit that Hogan was able to keep working following his diagnosis, which his family noted was "no small feat for an actor who memorized lines for a living."

Robert Hogan is also survived by his three children, Chris, Stephen, and Jud, and his two grandchildren, Susanna and Liam. The late actor's family have asked for donations to be made to the charities that helped him following his diagnosis, DOROT and the Alzheimer's Association.