Will Kate Winslet Ever Do A Nude Scene Again?

Kate Winslet has been making headlines for her scene-stealing turn in "Mare of Easttown," the gritty HBO drama that sees her investigate a local murder while juggling her own complex personal life. The series finale smashed records when it aired on May 30, 2021, becoming the most-watched episode of an original series on the platform within 24 hours of premiering (per Deadline), and growing in viewership each week. But while fans tuned in for the whodunit, it was Winslet who kept them glued to the TV screens.

The actor is known for her work ethic and attention to detail — and when it came to Mare, Winslet learned to "hide myself in the character completely," as she revealed in a New York Times profile on May 31. Among other things, this meant letting herself look less-than-glamorous while on set, interrogating suspects in slouchy flannels, going makeup-free (but with her trusty vape pen in hand!) and refusing to be airbrushed, per the New York Times. Winslet even insisted that director Craig Zobel keep in "a bulgy bit of belly" in her episode 1 sex scene with co-star Guy Pearce, as she wanted to keep her appearance authentic to Mare.

Previously, the "Titanic" star has had no problem stripping down for roles, but will she ever do a nude scene after "Mare of Easttown" again?