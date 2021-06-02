Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Is Thanking Fans For 'Changing Her Life Forever'
Jennifer Lopez has had one impressive career that shows no signs of slowing down. As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker first debuted on the scene as an actor at 16 years of age after starring in 1986's "My Little Girl." Since then, she has morphed into a business mogul and has never limited herself to one occupation.
After starring in a number of popular movies in the 1990s — "Selena," "Out of Sight," and "Anaconda" — Lopez decided to embark on a music career. The rest? It was definitely history! In 1999, her debut single, "If You Had My Love," topped the U.S. Hot 100 while her debut album, "On The 6," from the same year sold more than 7.2 million copies around the world, according to Chart Masters. Lopez proved to be a multi-talented star and has since released seven more studio albums, as of this writing.
With that success has come with a lot of admirers over the years. In Lopez's latest social media post, she is celebrating a new milestone with her fans. Keep reading to find out more.
Jennifer Lopez says June 1st is always a 'happy day' for her
Twenty-two years ago, Jennifer Lopez released her debut album, "On The 6." To mark the occasion, the "Maid in Manhattan" actor took to Twitter to celebrate the anniversary with fans. "June 1st is always a happy day for me! It was the day I released my debut album On The 6," she wrote, adding "It changed my life forever... it's taken me around the world and introduced me to the world of music and all of YOU." Lopez attached a short video that included clips from the era and used the hashtag #CelebratingOnThe6.
In a follow-up tweet, she asked fans what their favorite song from the album was by adding a poll. As of this writing, "Waiting For Tonight" has the most votes. Unsurprisingly, fans replied to the post and expressed why the album is special to them.
"I'm streaming On the 6 rn! Thank you for blessing us with this masterpiece! .. I love you sm mama," one user tweeted. "Okay let's agree, it's so hard to choose, but for me 'Waiting For Tonight' is the best one, not only from this album, from 90s. I love this song so much. This song is a whole vibe, i can't even," another person shared. "Omg! 1999! I know every single word to this album! 'Feeling so good' always puts me in a good mood. But 'Let's get loud' makes me [want to] dance," remarked a third user.