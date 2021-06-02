Here's Why Jennifer Lopez Is Thanking Fans For 'Changing Her Life Forever'

Jennifer Lopez has had one impressive career that shows no signs of slowing down. As previously reported by Nicki Swift, the "Jenny From The Block" hitmaker first debuted on the scene as an actor at 16 years of age after starring in 1986's "My Little Girl." Since then, she has morphed into a business mogul and has never limited herself to one occupation.

After starring in a number of popular movies in the 1990s — "Selena," "Out of Sight," and "Anaconda" — Lopez decided to embark on a music career. The rest? It was definitely history! In 1999, her debut single, "If You Had My Love," topped the U.S. Hot 100 while her debut album, "On The 6," from the same year sold more than 7.2 million copies around the world, according to Chart Masters. Lopez proved to be a multi-talented star and has since released seven more studio albums, as of this writing.

With that success has come with a lot of admirers over the years. In Lopez's latest social media post, she is celebrating a new milestone with her fans. Keep reading to find out more.