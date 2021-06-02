Christina Hendricks Reflects On Interviewers Asking About Her Underwear

Christina Hendricks received plenty of critical acclaim for her role as head secretary Joan in "Mad Men," but as she revealed in an interview with The Guardian, all anyone wanted to ask her about was her body.

The actor's physical appearance has been a popular topic of discussion for years. The New York Times got in trouble in 2010 for its comments on a red carpet picture of Hendricks, citing a stylist warning that you shouldn't "put a big girl in a big dress." "Boy, do you think anyone in the entertainment industry comes out unscathed and not objectified?" Hendricks asked The Guardian. "I don't know one musician or one model or one actor who has escaped that. I have had moments –- not on 'Mad Men;' on other things –- where people have tried to take advantage of me, use my body in a way I wasn't comfortable with, persuade me or coerce me or professionally shame me: 'If you took your work seriously, you would do this...'"

She also described how her appearance led to her being pigeonholed as an actor. "Early on in my career, I would get auditions and I would call my manager and say: 'I would never cast me in this –- she's a cheerleader, she's a bimbo. Can I audition for the other one, the weird doctor?' And they'd be like: 'No, they saw your picture,'" Hendricks recalled. "And I started realizing that people didn't see the weird, goofy me that I saw."