Lil Uzi Removes Diamond Piercing From His Forehead

Lil Uzi Vert is a man of many talents. He's a rapper, Calvin Klein model and a rider of quads. When he's not shredding it on the highway or in the recording studio, he's connecting with Grimes, Elon Musk's wife.

Lil Uzi revealed he and Grimes were "making hits," sending fans into overdrive, according to EDM.com. Not much is known about their potential collaboration, but while they flesh that out, they've also discussed getting "brain chips" together. Yes, this is apparently an actual (not-yet-tested-on-humans) thing.

Lil Uzi might be planning for the far-off future, but he just made a change to his appearance that's causing a stir. Because in addition to his many other hobbies, the rapper is also known for his variety of facial piercings. What is the stark difference in his look? It has to do with his most prominent piece of jewelry. Keep reading for more details.