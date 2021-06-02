Lil Uzi Removes Diamond Piercing From His Forehead
Lil Uzi Vert is a man of many talents. He's a rapper, Calvin Klein model and a rider of quads. When he's not shredding it on the highway or in the recording studio, he's connecting with Grimes, Elon Musk's wife.
Lil Uzi revealed he and Grimes were "making hits," sending fans into overdrive, according to EDM.com. Not much is known about their potential collaboration, but while they flesh that out, they've also discussed getting "brain chips" together. Yes, this is apparently an actual (not-yet-tested-on-humans) thing.
Lil Uzi might be planning for the far-off future, but he just made a change to his appearance that's causing a stir. Because in addition to his many other hobbies, the rapper is also known for his variety of facial piercings. What is the stark difference in his look? It has to do with his most prominent piece of jewelry. Keep reading for more details.
Lil Uzi Vert is a little less sparkly
Lil Uzi Vert is a little less blinged out since he removed a $24 million diamond from his forehead, according to NME. He chose to place the jewel in his forehead because he was allegedly worried about losing it. Understandable, right?
Although a representative from jeweler Elliot Eliantte said the diamond "was as safe as any other piercing," the rapper reportedly claimed it was causing him to bleed and he would need it removed. He showed up in Miami sans diamond, but it is not clear if health reasons were the deciding factor in removing the gem. Lil Uzi has remained quiet on the real reason why he took the diamond out, but has said that he wanted to turn it into a ring. He has reportedly been paying off the pricey jewel since 2017 and "finalized the last payment."
Lil Uzi unveiled his blingy look in February, calling it the "most expensive purchase he has ever made." Judging by his Instagram post that reads, "Beauty is pain," we would have to agree.