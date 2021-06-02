The Real Reason Elizabeth Holmes Is Furious About Her Reputation

After months of false starts and delays, it looks like founder and former Theranos CEO Elizabeth Holmes will finally see her day in court — pending another unexpected obstacle, that is.

Holmes' trial surrounds the allegation that the once-regarded Silicon Valley wunderkid took money from Theranos investors, as well as doctors and patients. She is "charged with two counts of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and nine counts of wire fraud," per the official lawsuit.

In March, the date of Holmes' last rescheduled court appearance was pushed back from July to August after informed California district attorneys prosecuting her case that she was five months into a pregnancy, and, per her doctors, was (and is) expected to deliver the same month she was set to present in court, according to CNBC. (Holmes was originally scheduled to begin her trial in December 2020, but the ongoing coronavirus pandemic caused a postponement, per the outlet.)

Despite the fact that now Holmes' August court date seems to be sticking, Holmes and her legal team could possibly be throwing another wrench into the mix — one tied directly to Holmes' current reputation as an alleged scam artist. So what seems to be the issue now? Keep on scrolling to find out the details.