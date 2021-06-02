Shahs Of Sunset's Mike Shouhed Slams Critics Of His Relationship

"Shahs of Sunset" star Mike Shouhed is putting his foot down when it comes to his relationship with girlfriend Paulina Ben-Cohen. In a June 2 post to Twitter, he not-so-subtly told people to worry about their own lives instead of his. "It's not meant for anyone to understand but us! Sadly, more people are worried about my relationship than they are about their own," he said, along with a photo of the couple that Paulina shared on Instagram about two weeks prior (pictured below). He continued, "Realized long ago, everyone has an opinion but luckily also learned not to care what people had to say or think. Keep tweets coming...entertaining."

The rant comes just one week after he came clean to E! News about the sexting scandal he was involved in that played out at the top of "Shahs of Sunset" Season 9. "We were going through COVID, being on lockdown, and I let the anxiousness of going through that and just being bored allow me to do things I shouldn't have done," he told the publication on May 25. "It just hurt [Paulina], it hurt me, it was a learning experience and I realize that I shouldn't do that. I'm glad we got past it and are in a much better place now," he added.

He also mentioned that the "Shahs of Sunset" group holds each other accountable for their actions, which plays out more on Season 9. Keep scrolling to learn about the group dynamic Mike teased.