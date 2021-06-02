What's Going On With Brad Pitt And Andra Day?
It has been a good 2021 so far, all things considered, for Brad Pitt. In April, Lee Isaac Chung”s "Minari" — executive-produced by Pitt and funded by his company, Plan B Entertainment (per the Daily Mail) — took home the Oscar for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role for Yuh-Jung Youn. The first Korean actor to win this category, Youn gave an acceptance speech for the history books, flirtily asking award presenter Pitt, "where were you when we were filming?" as the Hollywood icon appeared to blink back tears watching her speak.
In late May, the "Ad Astra" star scored another victory inside the courtroom against ex-wife Angelina Jolie. Instilling a de facto truce in their five-year-long custody battle, as per Page Six, Judge Ouderkirk ruled in Pitt's favor May 26, granting him temporary joint custody of their five minor children (their oldest, son Maddox Jolie-Pitt, is 19 and exempt from this ruling's consequences). Although the ruling is temporary and a Page Six source has said that Jolie will fight the decision, Pitt can celebrate for now.
As for other aspects of the seemingly ageless sex symbol's life, his romantic exploits might be swimming along as well. Read on for why people think Pitt might be dating the Oscar-nominated star of "The United States vs. Billie Holiday," Andra Day.
Brad Pitt and Andra Day reportedly flirted — but will it get serious?
Following his major custody win against ex Angelina Jolie (per Page Six), rumors of Brad Pitt getting romantic with Oscar-nominated Andra Day have intensified, like this Daily Mail item. The U.K.'s Mirror reported Pitt and Day exchanging numbers in April backstage at the 2021 Oscars awards, with a source saying, "They were flirting backstage and are believed to have swapped numbers. It could be just professional, but some of Brad's pals have been talking about what a great couple they would make."
The insider claimed, "Andra has been on Brad's radar for a while." Pitt's plate is freer now that his custody battle is temporarily resolved, but don't go shipping Brandra just yet. Splitting from his last-confirmed girlfriend, model Nicole Poturalski, in October 2020 after a few months together, via Page Six, Pitt is not looking for a partner "that he's with every day," per an Us Weekly source.
"He has absolutely no plans nor any desire to ever get married again," they added. After all, we've been down this road before, with Pitt erroneously linked in 2020 to both "Arrested Development" star Alia Shawkat (per Vulture) and ex Jennifer Aniston after the two looked friendly backstage at the 2020 SAG Awards, via The Sun. (What is it with Pitt and award show sightings?)
Alas, Pitt and the multi-talented, two-time Grammy nominated Day would make a great power couple. We'll all have to just stay tuned!