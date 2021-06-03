Who Is Playing Meghan And Harry In The New Lifetime Movie?

The wait is over, Lifetime loyalists! A new movie is coming in the network's popular "Harry & Meghan" series.

As reported by Entertainment Weekly, upon the two famous lovebirds getting engaged, Lifetime quickly got to work releasing made for television films about the high-profile couple, including "Harry & Meghan: A Royal Romance" and "Harry & Meghan: Becoming a Royal." Now, on the heels of their famous royal "Megxit" and subsequent new life in Montecito, Calif., the network, perhaps widely known for its sensational movies, is now chronicling the couple's new American adventure sans their royal duties in a project aptly titled, "Harry and Meghan: Escaping the Palace."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Lifetime maintains that the premise of the third movie is to explore "what really happened inside the palace that drove Prince Harry and Meghan Markle to leave everything behind in order to make a future for themselves and their son Archie." Sounds pretty juicy, no?!

But who did Lifetime enlist to portray the ultimate power couple? Keep reading after the jump to find out.