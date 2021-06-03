Why Ricky Martin Still Has Nightmares Over This Barbara Walters Interview

In honor of Pride Month, Latin superstar Ricky Martin has graced the June issue of People. The father of four shared the cover to his Instagram page, which sees him posing on his knees in a pair of jeans. He can be seen wearing what looked to be a plain, white t-shirt, while rocking an unbuttoned shirt of the same color over the top.

In 2010, the "Maria" hitmaker publicly came out as gay. The singer explained that anxiety was a part of his daily routine before announcing his sexuality to the world and admitted there was pressure to be perceived a certain way. "A lot of people have said, 'Rick, you were trying to prove yourself, because of fame and being a sex symbol.' Well yeah, it could be," he said, adding, "I don't know. Everyone knows you don't have to be a gay man to know that love is complicated. Or to know how confusing attraction can be."

Martin expressed that he has dated lots of women in the past, one of them being TV presenter Rebecca de Alba, whom he was with for seven years. "When I was dating women, I was in love with women. It felt right, it felt beautiful. You can't fake chemistry — the chemistry was there with them. I wasn't misleading anyone," he continued.

While Martin is a proud member of the LGBTQ+ community today, there was a time where he was pressured to come out in a huge interview. Keep reading to find out more.