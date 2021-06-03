The Real Reason The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Is Causing Problems For Harry And Meghan
Queen Elizabeth has announced some big plans for her upcoming Platinum Jubilee. June 2, 2022, will mark the start of the queen's 70th year of service, so it only makes sense that she will want to celebrate! "Buckingham Palace announced a weekend of celebrations (and an extended bank holiday!) for next year, spanning from June 2 until June 5. Events will include Trooping the Colour...the lighting of Platinum Jubilee beacons, a service of Thanksgiving at St. Paul's Cathedral, the Derby at Epsom Downs, a live concert called "Platinum Party at the Palace," the Big Jubilee Lunch and the Platinum Jubilee Pageant," People magazine reports.
In 2012, the queen marked her Diamond Jubilee, which was attended by the royal family, according to The Atlantic. Several members of the queen's family, including her kids and several of her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, will undoubtedly be in attendance to celebrate her newest impressive milestone when the time comes. However, royal watchers are already starting to wonder if the queen's grandson, Prince Harry, and his family will make the trip to the UK to take part in the festivities. Since the Duke and Duchess of Sussex stepped down as senior members of the royal family, their presence is not required, officially, but Harry's attendance may be expected. Keep reading to find out why this is causing some problems for Harry and Meghan Markle.
Prince Harry has a choice to make
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be faced with a choice when the Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee rolls around. Will they stay in California and skip the event or will they travel — perhaps as a family of four — to London for the celebration? Things between Harry and his family are tense at the present time, and no one knows what will happen over the course of the next year. However, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to skip the event, that may send quite a strong message to The Firm — and it could completely destroy any hope of Harry reconciling with his family.
Of course, if Harry and Meghan don't attend the event, the media will have an absolute field day. "If Harry and Meghan, for whatever reason, fail to end up among the throng on the balcony for next year's Trooping the Colour, all big smiles and Philip Treacy hats, their absence would overshadow the whole day and become the much juicier story. Platinum what? Queen who? For the Sussexes themselves, leaving the trans-Atlantic bond to fray even further and resolutely staying away is not an option," news.com.au reports. The outlet goes on to suggest that Harry and Meghan should try to mend fences with the royal family before the jubilee so that they may attend with less stress and anxiety overshadowing the events. Harry is thought to be close to his grandmother after all, and he wouldn't really want to miss this, would he?