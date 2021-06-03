The Real Reason The Queen's Platinum Jubilee Is Causing Problems For Harry And Meghan

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will be faced with a choice when the Queen Elizabeth's Platinum Jubilee rolls around. Will they stay in California and skip the event or will they travel — perhaps as a family of four — to London for the celebration? Things between Harry and his family are tense at the present time, and no one knows what will happen over the course of the next year. However, if the Duke and Duchess of Sussex decide to skip the event, that may send quite a strong message to The Firm — and it could completely destroy any hope of Harry reconciling with his family.

Of course, if Harry and Meghan don't attend the event, the media will have an absolute field day. "If Harry and Meghan, for whatever reason, fail to end up among the throng on the balcony for next year's Trooping the Colour, all big smiles and Philip Treacy hats, their absence would overshadow the whole day and become the much juicier story. Platinum what? Queen who? For the Sussexes themselves, leaving the trans-Atlantic bond to fray even further and resolutely staying away is not an option," news.com.au reports. The outlet goes on to suggest that Harry and Meghan should try to mend fences with the royal family before the jubilee so that they may attend with less stress and anxiety overshadowing the events. Harry is thought to be close to his grandmother after all, and he wouldn't really want to miss this, would he?