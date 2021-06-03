Hailey Bieber Wouldn't Be With Justin Bieber Without This

Oh, how we love power couples. Barack and Michelle Obama, Jay-Z and Beyonce, Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively, and yes, even love birds Justin and Hailey Bieber. There's just something about a union between two already stellar individuals that drives the masses wild and leaves them clamoring to know more and more about the seemingly perfect pair.

As you may recall, Justin and Hailey first tied the knot in an intimate and humble courthouse ceremony in Manhattan, New York in September 2018 after a hasty three-month long engagement, per People. Eventually, however, the power couple had the dream wedding fans were hoping for. As reported by Elle, the Biebers opted to celebrate their union in style, hosting a luxe ceremony and reception at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in the beautiful lowcountry of South Carolina. Ah, dreamy.

Recently, however, Mrs. Bieber gave even further insight into her marriage with the Canadian child star turned legendary pop icon and revealed what makes their relationship and marriage work. Keep reading after the jump to learn about the one non-negotiable the model and socialite had before entering into a relationship with Justin.