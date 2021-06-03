Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Felt About Harry And Meghan Before The Oprah Interview

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, it broke up what many refer to as "the Fab Four." According to Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan along with Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made up the foursome that many people wanted to love. Before Harry got married, he was quite frequently the third wheel, always tagging along with William and Kate for royal engagements and charity visits. When Meghan came into the picture, royal watchers were set on the two couples getting along swimmingly, and joining forces to do good within the UK — and beyond. However, the Fab Four didn't last long, and any hope of these four pressing forward as a unit fell to the wayside. Interestingly, however, there may have been one person in particular that held on to that hope for a bit longer than the rest of us; Kate Middleton.

Although things have only gotten more tense within the royal family after Harry and Meghan chatted with Oprah Winfrey in a viral interview that aired back on March 7, some new information suggests that Kate may have had a plan to get the band back together before everything sort of crumbled in front of her eyes. Keep reading to find out how Kate may have been hanging on to the idea of the Fab Four before Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview aired.