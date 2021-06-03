Royal Expert Reveals How Kate Middleton Felt About Harry And Meghan Before The Oprah Interview
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle decided to step down as senior members of the royal family, it broke up what many refer to as "the Fab Four." According to Hello! magazine, Harry and Meghan along with Harry's older brother Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton made up the foursome that many people wanted to love. Before Harry got married, he was quite frequently the third wheel, always tagging along with William and Kate for royal engagements and charity visits. When Meghan came into the picture, royal watchers were set on the two couples getting along swimmingly, and joining forces to do good within the UK — and beyond. However, the Fab Four didn't last long, and any hope of these four pressing forward as a unit fell to the wayside. Interestingly, however, there may have been one person in particular that held on to that hope for a bit longer than the rest of us; Kate Middleton.
Although things have only gotten more tense within the royal family after Harry and Meghan chatted with Oprah Winfrey in a viral interview that aired back on March 7, some new information suggests that Kate may have had a plan to get the band back together before everything sort of crumbled in front of her eyes. Keep reading to find out how Kate may have been hanging on to the idea of the Fab Four before Harry and Meghan's Oprah interview aired.
Kate Middleton is the 'peacemaker' of the group
Kate Middleton has long been referred to as a peacemaker. In fact, after Prince Philip's funeral back on April 17, Kate was credited with trying to facilitate a healthy chat between Prince William and Prince Harry. At the time, royal expert Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight that she believes "Kate has tried very hard to forge a rapprochement and act as a peacemaker between William and Harry. She loves Harry. She says that she is the sister that he never had. She has been heartbroken to see them fall out, and I think she is one of the few people, one of the few family members who would actually be able to push the brothers together, which she did in a very subtle way, but was very effective."
It seems as though Kate's positivity and dedication to her family may have caused her to truly believe that Harry and Meghan Markle could return to the UK after they left. "I have been reliably informed she was even telling her friends before the Oprah interview that she did not think it was too late to 'pull them back in,'" royal expert Camilla Tominey told The Telegraph's Stella magazine, according to The Mirror. Things have undoubtedly changed since then, and Harry and Meghan have made it quite clear that they don't have any plans to move back to the UK. And while Kate may have accepted that, she still seems to want to help in any way that she can.