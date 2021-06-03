Inside Kylie Jenner's Brand New Business Venture

Kylie Jenner posted an Instagram picture of her daughter Stormi in the bathtub and wrote, "bath time with @kyliebaby," which certainly makes it seem like she's launching a baby line soon enough. The makeup mogul already sells bath products under Kylie Cosmetics, but a line of baby friendly products would be something new. Currently, the page doesn't have any posts, so there's no launch information, but the account already has close to 500,000 followers — including Kylie herself and mom Kris Jenner — so just the announcement alone was enough to pique interest in the product line.

When it comes to business, Kris Jenner told Harper's Bazaar in 2020 that Kylie is the mastermind behind it all. "Kylie does all of the creative stuff — she's the CEO, CMO, CCO. She's been so amazing, the way she has grown this company. I'm like the COO. I help keep everything running behind the scenes. But she had this vision when she was 15, and it's been remarkable to watch it come to life, to step back and see it evolve," she said. Kylie also told the outlet in the same profile that she had long been looking to take her Kylie Cosmetics brand international and continue to expand. With her new Kylie Baby announcement, this looks like her first big next step.