Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How Bridgerton Season 2 Will Be Without The Duke Of Hastings
The cast of "Bridgerton" has already started filming Season 2, according to People. And while the love stories will continue to unfold, fans were devastated to learn that the Duke of Hastings, portrayed by actor Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning to the series. The news came by way of a tweet sent out by none other than Lady Whistledown herself. "Dearest readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the tweet read, in part.
According to Deadline, this was evidently the plan all along, as the Duke of Hastings' role in the storyline changes in the book series that serves as the Netflix program's source material. Page was only set to appear in one season of the show, though many had hoped that the duke would be written into more episodes since he was so wildly popular. Nevertheless, the show must go on, as they say, and the cast and crew has moved forward. Fans, however, have been wondering just how things will look for the duke's bride, Daphne Bridgerton, who gave birth to the couple's bouncing baby boy at the end of Season 1. In an interview with The Wrap, actor Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the role of Daphne, shares some insight. Read on to find out what she said.
'Bridgerton' Season 2 is 'definitely different,' Phoebe Dynevor says
Phoebe Dynevor told The Wrap that "it's definitely different" without the Duke of Hastings. "I've said it before, but I think the fans who have read the books and know the books are aware that every season will focus on a different sibling's journey. And it might be a little bit more of a — not shock, but like a surprise for the fans that love Daphne and Simon's story so much. But I think that's honestly the joy of the show in the long-term, getting to see these different love stories play out," she added.
Dynevor went on to say that the duke won't be completely absent in the new season, even if he won't appear in the flesh. "I think he'll definitely be referred to a lot. I think we'll see the baby. And we'll just focus more on [Daphne's] relationship with the Bridgerton Family," she told The Wrap. According to Esquire, the second season of the hit show will focus on Daphne's older brother, Anthony, as he embarks on his own journey to find true love. As Dynevor explains, each season of the show will basically stand on its own. "No two seasons will be the same and they'll have a different excitement. And I think every season is just going to be really different and magical in its own way," she told The Wrap. A release date has not yet been announced.