Phoebe Dynevor Reveals How Bridgerton Season 2 Will Be Without The Duke Of Hastings

The cast of "Bridgerton" has already started filming Season 2, according to People. And while the love stories will continue to unfold, fans were devastated to learn that the Duke of Hastings, portrayed by actor Regé-Jean Page, will not be returning to the series. The news came by way of a tweet sent out by none other than Lady Whistledown herself. "Dearest readers, While all eyes turn to Lord Anthony Bridgerton's quest to find a Viscountess, we bid adieu to Regé-Jean Page, who so triumphantly played the Duke of Hastings. We'll miss Simon's presence onscreen, but he will always be a part of the Bridgerton family," the tweet read, in part.

According to Deadline, this was evidently the plan all along, as the Duke of Hastings' role in the storyline changes in the book series that serves as the Netflix program's source material. Page was only set to appear in one season of the show, though many had hoped that the duke would be written into more episodes since he was so wildly popular. Nevertheless, the show must go on, as they say, and the cast and crew has moved forward. Fans, however, have been wondering just how things will look for the duke's bride, Daphne Bridgerton, who gave birth to the couple's bouncing baby boy at the end of Season 1. In an interview with The Wrap, actor Phoebe Dynevor, who plays the role of Daphne, shares some insight. Read on to find out what she said.